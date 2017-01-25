Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mother vanishes after leaving work
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mother vanishes after leaving work. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
Holly Marie Cantrell, 40, a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, was reported missing on Friday, January 20, the McAlester News-Capital reports. Cantrell's adult stepdaughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that her family knows the driver of the green truck and that authorities have reportedly talked with him.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
|
#1 Wednesday Jan 25
She most likely forgot that Braums had a phone and forgot how to call others for a ride.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Jan 23
|Big bad john
|3
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Big bad john
|185
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec '16
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec '16
|Workingintown
|1
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|McAlester - The Land Of Content Dysfunction
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC