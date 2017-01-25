There are on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mother vanishes after leaving work. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

Holly Marie Cantrell, 40, a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, was reported missing on Friday, January 20, the McAlester News-Capital reports. Cantrell's adult stepdaughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that her family knows the driver of the green truck and that authorities have reportedly talked with him.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.