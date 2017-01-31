OSBI identifies suspect in deadly off...

OSBI identifies suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting

A Kiowa officer pulled over an allegedly speeding driver around 2 a.m. During the stop, the officer asked the driver to get out and submit to a search The officer says he felt a gun in the suspect's pocket The pair struggled over the gun, with the suspect refusing to hand it over The officer fired on the suspect; he was pronounced dead at a McAlester hospital He was later identified as Marvin Washington, 50 Investigators said Washington is a convicted felon The officer is OK; OSBI did not confirm if he is on leave

