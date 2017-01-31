"Oklahoma Gospel Singing Convention" and "Concert & Banquet"
All are invited to the Sweetheart Concert and Banquet on February 11th at the Southeast Expo in McAlester, Oklahoma. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the gospel singers begin at 6:00 p.m. Call Judy Chastain for more information at 580-927-5828.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Jan 23
|Big bad john
|3
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Big bad john
|185
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec '16
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec '16
|Workingintown
|1
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC