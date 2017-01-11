OFBCA winter clinic set for Thursday,...

OFBCA winter clinic set for Thursday, Friday in Shawnee

The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association winter clinic is set to run from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon at the Firelake Grand Hotel and Casino near Shawnee. Among Thursday's scheduled speakers at the event are Ohio assistant Tim Albin, Central Oklahoma's Chris Martin and former McAlester coach Bryan Pratt, now at Bentonville West.

