Law loophole allows drug rehab progra...

Law loophole allows drug rehab program to legally operate

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A Church of Scientology-backed drug rehabilitation program in southeastern Oklahoma where four clients died continues to operate because of a loophole in a state law. Under Stacy's Law, Narconon Arrowhead lost its state certification for a medical detox facility in McAlester in 2013 and subsequently closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAlester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome Cell Phone Repair Mon Big bad john 3
outlaws mc (Oct '11) Jan 7 Big bad john 185
News McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M.... Dec '16 savmoney 1
$50 reward for interesting local places to phot... Dec '16 Workingintown 1
Reba McEntire is so ugly Dec '16 Jean Jeannie 2
Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ... Dec '16 Jean Jeannie 2
McAlester - The Land Of Content Dysfunction Dec '16 Anonymous 2
See all McAlester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAlester Forum Now

McAlester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAlester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McAlester, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,347 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC