Kiowa Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Traffic Stop
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kiowa early Monday morning. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Feb 1
|Sabrinna Stone
|4
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Big bad john
|185
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec '16
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec '16
|Workingintown
|1
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
