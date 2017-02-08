Discover Oklahoma: Jones Southern Oklahoma Pheasant and Quail Hunting
The great Oklahoma outdoors offers all kinds of adventures including, of course, hunting and fishing. In a preview of a story you can see this weekend on Discover Oklahoma, find out about a place in Ardmore where you can enjoy a fun pheasant hunting experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Feb 1
|Sabrinna Stone
|4
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Big bad john
|185
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec '16
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec '16
|Workingintown
|1
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC