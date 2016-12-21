Dallas man arrested at Oklahoma prison with bloody knife -
A Dallas man has been arrested on capital murder charges after authorities found him covered in blood in the parking lot of an Oklahoma prison. Dallas police say 32-year-old Jeshur Robinson was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of his father, 61-year-old Glen Williams.
