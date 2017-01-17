Another Surge Of Winter Across Eastern Oklahoma

The main issue involves snow chances for tonight into Friday morning, mostly across the I-40 corridor region, including a swath of accumulating snow in the range to 1 to near 2 inches for our main area of concern. While some light snow or flurries may be possible across northeastern OK, including the Tulsa metro, the main impact of this event will remain to the south of Tulsa.

