Another stand for Open Records Act in Oklahoma
Retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor has always been a fierce advocate of Oklahoma's Open Records Act - which is something his final decision as a Supreme Court justice proved to strengthen. While serving as a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court , he had the opportunity to write some very strong opinions regarding open records, Taylor told the McAlester News-Capital .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Mon
|Big bad john
|3
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Big bad john
|185
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec '16
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec '16
|Workingintown
|1
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec '16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|McAlester - The Land Of Content Dysfunction
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC