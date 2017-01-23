Another stand for Open Records Act in...

Another stand for Open Records Act in Oklahoma

Retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor has always been a fierce advocate of Oklahoma's Open Records Act - which is something his final decision as a Supreme Court justice proved to strengthen. While serving as a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court , he had the opportunity to write some very strong opinions regarding open records, Taylor told the McAlester News-Capital .

