One Killed In Pittsburg County Crash

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an area on Haywood Road around 11:30 a.m. about two miles south of US 270. OHP said a 2005 Chevy Impala was going south on Haywood Road and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway when a Peterbilt truck crashed into the Impala.

