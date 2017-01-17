One Killed In Pittsburg County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an area on Haywood Road around 11:30 a.m. about two miles south of US 270. OHP said a 2005 Chevy Impala was going south on Haywood Road and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway when a Peterbilt truck crashed into the Impala.
