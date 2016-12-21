Naked man found without his HEAD and GENITALS behind supermarket
The mutilated naked remains have shocked police in New Mexico as they set about trying to discover what happened to him. Investigators in Albuquerque, said he had been hired to do some work, but that ended and it appears he was living on the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|redandgoldworld
|182
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec 22
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec 21
|Workingintown
|1
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Dec 16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec 16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec 16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|McAlester - The Land Of Content Dysfunction
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC