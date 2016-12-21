Friends say man found beheaded in Alb...

Friends say man found beheaded in Albuquerque was homeless

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Carlos Atencio says he met 42-year-old Clifford Miller about a month ago when Miller, of McAlester, Oklahoma, was living in a homeless shelter with all of his belongings. Miller's body was found Saturday nude and castrated behind a Wal-Mart on Albuquerque's northeast side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAlester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
outlaws mc (Oct '11) 16 hr Big bad john 180
News McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M.... Dec 22 savmoney 1
$50 reward for interesting local places to phot... Dec 21 Workingintown 1
Awesome Cell Phone Repair Dec 16 Jean Jeannie 2
Reba McEntire is so ugly Dec 16 Jean Jeannie 2
Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ... Dec 16 Jean Jeannie 2
McAlester - The Land Of Content Dysfunction Dec 9 Anonymous 2
See all McAlester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAlester Forum Now

McAlester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAlester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

McAlester, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC