Dallas Murder Suspect Drives Himself To McAlester Prison

A Dallas man has been arrested on murder charges after police say he was found covered in blood in the parking lot of an Oklahoma prison. Dallas police say 32-year-old Jeshur Robinson was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of his father after he was found on state prison property in McAlester, Oklahoma, sitting in a truck with a knife, wounds to his hand and blood on his clothes and the truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.