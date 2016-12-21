Contraband Shakedown Yields Pot, Elec...

Contraband Shakedown Yields Pot, Electronics At McAlester Prison Dairy Farm

Prison officials say two recent shakedowns at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center dairy farm in McAlester resulted in what they are calling a sizeable contraband haul. In a news release, prison officials say during the first search on December 14, officials found five duffel bags containing 57 cellphone chargers, 35 cellphones, four portable battery chargers, three ear pieces, one handheld satellite radio, two syringes, four books of rolling papers, six lighters, a one gallon bag of coffee, 170 grams of chewing tobacco and 3.5 pounds of smoking tobacco.

