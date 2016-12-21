Contraband Shakedown Yields Pot, Electronics At McAlester Prison Dairy Farm
Prison officials say two recent shakedowns at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center dairy farm in McAlester resulted in what they are calling a sizeable contraband haul. In a news release, prison officials say during the first search on December 14, officials found five duffel bags containing 57 cellphone chargers, 35 cellphones, four portable battery chargers, three ear pieces, one handheld satellite radio, two syringes, four books of rolling papers, six lighters, a one gallon bag of coffee, 170 grams of chewing tobacco and 3.5 pounds of smoking tobacco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
McAlester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|outlaws mc (Oct '11)
|12 hr
|Jean Jeannie
|181
|McAlester Police Say Man Found Beheaded In N.M....
|Dec 22
|savmoney
|1
|$50 reward for interesting local places to phot...
|Dec 21
|Workingintown
|1
|Awesome Cell Phone Repair
|Dec 16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Reba McEntire is so ugly
|Dec 16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|Kerri waller is a snitch and has been seen out ...
|Dec 16
|Jean Jeannie
|2
|McAlester - The Land Of Content Dysfunction
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAlester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC