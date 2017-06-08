Maywood man facing sex assault charges, loses nursing license
Maywood man facing sex assault charges loses nursing license Radcliffe Rose, 51, was charged with sexual assault in May. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sHmlWJ Radcliffe Rose, 51, agreed to the temporary suspension of his state registration as a pharmacy technician, which is expired. He faces charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a physically helpless and mentally incapacitated person, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said.
