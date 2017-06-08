Maywood man facing sex assault charges loses nursing license Radcliffe Rose, 51, was charged with sexual assault in May. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sHmlWJ Radcliffe Rose, 51, agreed to the temporary suspension of his state registration as a pharmacy technician, which is expired. He faces charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a physically helpless and mentally incapacitated person, Attorney General Christopher Porrino said.

