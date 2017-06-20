Councilman resigns due to law he help...

Councilman resigns due to law he helped enact

Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Verona-Cedar Grove Times

New ordinance forces Saddle Brook councilman to resign Saddle Brook councilman who voted in favor of anti-nepotism ordinance steps down Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tmoB62 When Councilman Joseph Camilleri voted in favor of Saddle Brook's anti-nepotism ordinance last fall, he never anticipated that the law would impact him. But that ordinance forced him to resign from the council he loyally served for the past 4A1 2 years.

