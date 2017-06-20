Councilman resigns due to law he helped enact
New ordinance forces Saddle Brook councilman to resign Saddle Brook councilman who voted in favor of anti-nepotism ordinance steps down Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tmoB62 When Councilman Joseph Camilleri voted in favor of Saddle Brook's anti-nepotism ordinance last fall, he never anticipated that the law would impact him. But that ordinance forced him to resign from the council he loyally served for the past 4A1 2 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.
Add your comments below
Maywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Randi
|70
|FAA to answer Teterboro flight path questions
|Jun 16
|Hackensack
|1
|Veterans search for home for WWII submarine
|Jun 15
|okimar
|33
|Police union blasts sheriff for alleged layoff ...
|Jun '17
|harry
|2
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|May '17
|the shore
|919
|Garfield Board of Education Antics
|May '17
|TheTruthAboutGarf...
|1
|Review: Ace Power Washing, LLC. (Apr '11)
|May '17
|Pkhan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC