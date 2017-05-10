NJ Council Of The Navy League Of The US Hold Dinner Meeting At The Twin Door Tavern on Monday ...
To accommodate guest speaker, Captain George Hill, a council member and noted author, the date has been changed to May 22. Meetings are at the Twin Door Tavern, at 122 W. Pleasant Avenue, Maywood, NJ according to NJ Council President Hank Warnke. Guests are welcome!.
