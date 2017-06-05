Man sexually assaulted 'physically helpless' victim, officials say
WYCKOFF -- A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a "physically helpless and mentally incapacitated victim," authorities said last week. Radcliffe R. Rose, of Maywood, allegedly assaulted the victim in Wyckoff, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
