NY driver busted for drugs during stop in Maywood
NY driver busted for drugs during stop in Maywood Police in Maywood pulled over Roberto Nunez on Route 17 North just after 11 p.m. on March 30 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2ono2qs A New York man was arrested in Maywood for allegedly having various drugs including heroin in his car, authorities said Tuesday. Police in Maywood pulled over Roberto Nunez, 27, on Route 17 North just after 11 p.m. on March 30, Maywood Police Chief David Pegg said in a statement.
