NY driver busted for drugs during stop in Maywood

Apr 11, 2017

A New York man was arrested in Maywood for allegedly having various drugs including heroin in his car, authorities said Tuesday. Police in Maywood pulled over Roberto Nunez, 27, on Route 17 North just after 11 p.m. on March 30, Maywood Police Chief David Pegg said in a statement.

