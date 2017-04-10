Residents talk environment

Residents talk environment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Sparta Independent

By Meghan Byers NEWTON - Approximately 100 Northwest New Jersey residents gathered at Sussex County Community College on Tuesday night to air their concerns regarding the environment – not to their own representatives, but to State Assemblyman Tim Eustace from Bergen County, who is chair of the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee. Susan Williams, herself chair of the Skylands Group of the New Jersey Sierra Club, arranged the community meeting with Eustace after she was unable to find support from local legislators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sparta Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... Tue alfred Quilty 2
News There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07) Apr 10 Ecjr 125
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Apr 10 shore 917
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Apr 1 The Shore 70
REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed Mar 20 Elche 1
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Mar '17 Khan 7
See all Maywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maywood Forum Now

Maywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Maywood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC