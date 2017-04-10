Residents talk environment
By Meghan Byers NEWTON - Approximately 100 Northwest New Jersey residents gathered at Sussex County Community College on Tuesday night to air their concerns regarding the environment – not to their own representatives, but to State Assemblyman Tim Eustace from Bergen County, who is chair of the Assembly Environment and Solid Waste Committee. Susan Williams, herself chair of the Skylands Group of the New Jersey Sierra Club, arranged the community meeting with Eustace after she was unable to find support from local legislators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sparta Independent.
Add your comments below
Maywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Tue
|alfred Quilty
|2
|There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07)
|Apr 10
|Ecjr
|125
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Apr 10
|shore
|917
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed
|Mar 20
|Elche
|1
|Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09)
|Mar 14
|Joanne
|4
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Mar '17
|Khan
|7
Find what you want!
Search Maywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC