Police search for Maywood jewelry sto...

Police search for Maywood jewelry store burglar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Police search for Maywood jewelry store burglar The burglar took an undisclosed amount of jewelry in the overnight break-in, authorities said. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mL8n1C A burglar forced his way through the glass front door of the Diamond Fantasy jewelry store on West Pleasant Avenue around 2:12 a.m. Monday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed Mon Elche 1
News Deborah Ustas dies (Jul '09) Mar 14 Joanne 4
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... Mar 11 31117SBR 1
News Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ... Mar 9 Khan 7
News Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09) Mar 1 The Shore 170
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Mar 1 The Shore 916
News Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10) Mar 1 Kim 19
See all Maywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maywood Forum Now

Maywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Maywood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC