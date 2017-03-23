Christie to decide if oil train info ...

Christie to decide if oil train info will be public

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Christie to decide if oil train information will be made public The Assembly passed a bill Thursday requiring rail owners to develop plans in the wake of fiery derailments nationwide. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nIZTgp A bill that requires rail companies transporting volatile crude oil and other hazardous liquids through New Jersey to file detailed emergency response plans with state officials is headed to Gov. Chris Christie's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08) Tue customersupport 67
Anyone Remember SportsWorld? (Nov '11) Apr 14 ThatBowlerDude 9
News Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being... Apr 11 alfred Quilty 2
News There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07) Apr 10 Ecjr 125
Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09) Apr 10 shore 917
News Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12) Apr 1 The Shore 70
REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed Mar 20 Elche 1
See all Maywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maywood Forum Now

Maywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Maywood, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC