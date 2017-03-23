Christie to decide if oil train info will be public
Christie to decide if oil train information will be made public The Assembly passed a bill Thursday requiring rail owners to develop plans in the wake of fiery derailments nationwide. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nIZTgp A bill that requires rail companies transporting volatile crude oil and other hazardous liquids through New Jersey to file detailed emergency response plans with state officials is headed to Gov. Chris Christie's desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Maywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08)
|Tue
|customersupport
|67
|Anyone Remember SportsWorld? (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|ThatBowlerDude
|9
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|Apr 11
|alfred Quilty
|2
|There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07)
|Apr 10
|Ecjr
|125
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Apr 10
|shore
|917
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Apr 1
|The Shore
|70
|REYES #6 for Garfield Board of Ed
|Mar 20
|Elche
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC