Bergen County to Host the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition will be exhibited from March 14th to March 24th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Administration Building which is located on the 1st floor of One Bergen County Plaza. Since 1961, the National Art Education Association has promoted Youth Art Month to recognize art education as an important and viable element of the education curriculum for our children.

