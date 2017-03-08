Bergen County to Host the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition will be exhibited from March 14th to March 24th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Administration Building which is located on the 1st floor of One Bergen County Plaza. Since 1961, the National Art Education Association has promoted Youth Art Month to recognize art education as an important and viable element of the education curriculum for our children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
Maywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch This Man Save An Elderly Woman From Being...
|4 hr
|31117SBR
|1
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Thu
|Khan
|7
|Deli Clerk Shot Dead in Garfield, N.J. (Jan '09)
|Mar 1
|The Shore
|170
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Mar 1
|The Shore
|916
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Bergen County Executive Tedesco Announces Parks...
|Feb 24
|matt
|4
|Coyote sightings put some North Jersey resident... (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|SHAME ON YOO
|23
Find what you want!
Search Maywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC