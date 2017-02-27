HackensackUMC Presents 15th Annual Ca...

HackensackUMC Presents 15th Annual Cardiac Rehabilitation Persons of the Year Awards

7 hrs ago

The Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation Center, a division of the Heart and Vascular Hospital at HackensackUMC, part of the Hackensack Meridian Health family, recently held the 15th annual awards ceremony to name the "Cardiac Rehab Persons of the Year." The awards recognize the efforts of patients who have initiated the most significant changes to their risk factors for heart disease, including reducing body weight, managing hypertension and lipids, managing diabetes through diet and exercise, managing stress and staying optimistic.

