Jaclyn, Inc. Agrees to Be Acquired by an Affiliate of Golden Touch Imports, Inc. for $7.85 per Share

The merger consideration represents a 16% percent premium over the closing bid price of Jaclyn's common stock as quoted on the website of OTC Markets Group on January 19, 2017. The board of directors approved the proposed acquisition based upon the unanimous recommendation of a Special Committee of directors, which was comprised of independent and disinterested members of Jaclyn's board of directors and which was advised by its own financial and legal advisors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.