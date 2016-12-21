Police: Rapid acceleration caused six-car Maywood crash The accident occurred on Tuesday night near the Bergen Town Center mall. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ifBIQg MAYWOOD - Five people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a car "rapidly accelerated" on Maywood Avenue and struck five cars that were waiting at a stop light near the Bergen Town Center mall on Tuesday night , police said.

