NJ developer turning former nursing home into apartments in Lee

Monday Dec 12

A former nursing home on Prospect Street is being converted into market rate housing over the objections of several neighbors. Early next year, a New Jersey-based developer should begin work transforming the long-vacant Berkshire Hills North Nursing Home into 21 apartments: 13 two-bedroom and 8 one-bedroom units, two of which will be handicap accessible.

