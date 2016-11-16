Family of man crushed to death at frozen foods plant files suit
LODI - The family of a man killed when a 1,000-pound electrical panel fell on him at a frozen foods plant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two businesses. Roy Wejnert of Maywood was killed Jan. 21, 2015 at McCain Ellio's Foods, 11 Gregg St., in Lodi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Dec 1
|shore moved
|912
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov 27
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
|Verizon Wireless Celebrates Grand Opening at Ga...
|Nov '16
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Landlord not returning Security Deposit
|Nov '16
|eddi3johns
|1
|Review: Tirepool LLC (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Fran
|17
|Creepy-clown incident startles motorist, leads ...
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC