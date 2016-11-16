Family of man crushed to death at fro...

Family of man crushed to death at frozen foods plant files suit

Nov 16, 2016 Read more: NJ.com

LODI - The family of a man killed when a 1,000-pound electrical panel fell on him at a frozen foods plant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two businesses. Roy Wejnert of Maywood was killed Jan. 21, 2015 at McCain Ellio's Foods, 11 Gregg St., in Lodi.

