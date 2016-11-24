Family gives thanks for 100 years with Cecelia
This year, Thanksgiving fell on a very special day for the Barry family. Matriarch Cecelia Barry just happened to turn 100 on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested for Alleged Liquor Theft of Food B... (Jul '12)
|Dec 12
|the shore
|68
|Garfield's Twitter Page (Jul '09)
|Dec 1
|shore moved
|912
|Jersey neighbors offer Muslims support against ...
|Nov 27
|REAL_TEXAN
|5
|Verizon Wireless Celebrates Grand Opening at Ga...
|Nov '16
|Verizon Wireless
|1
|Landlord not returning Security Deposit
|Nov '16
|eddi3johns
|1
|Review: Tirepool LLC (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Fran
|17
|Creepy-clown incident startles motorist, leads ...
|Oct '16
|scared of clowns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC