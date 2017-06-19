Simulated disaster exercise scheduled...

Simulated disaster exercise scheduled to test 3 drones Friday, May 26

Friday May 26 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The exercise scheduled Friday morning will study ways that unmanned aircraft can respond to wounded residents, downed power lines, and difficulty reaching the disaster area. The response is being sponsored by Xcel Energy, the state of North Dakota, the University of North Dakota, Elbit Systems of America, General Electric, Northern Plains UAS Test Site and SkySkopes.

