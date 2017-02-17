Titan Machinery To Close 15 Locations
TITAN MACHINERY TO CLOSE 15 LOCATIONS Feb. 13, 2017 Source: Titan Machinery news release Titan Machinery Inc. , a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment dealerships, today announced the implementation of a restructuring plan to consolidate certain dealership locations and a reorganization of its operating structure. The restructuring plan is expected to result in a significant reduction of expenses while allowing the Company to continue to provide a leading level of service to its customers.
