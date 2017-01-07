Fatal house fire in Mayville, N.D.Saturday, January 7MAYVILLE, N.D....
Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt told KFGO News when firefighters responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, they found flames coming through the roof. The victim was found inside.
