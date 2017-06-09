Creative Team Announced for UK Premiere of TENDERLY

The long awaited UK Premiere of Tenderly - The Rosemary Clooney Musical is being produced at the New Wimbledon Studio from 1st to 23rd September 2017 with press night on 4th September, at 7.45pm. Tenderly, the Rosemary Clooney Musical with book by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman offers a fresh, remarkably personal and poignant portrait of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend.

