Appellant v. Cabinet for Health and Family Services Commonwealth of Kentucky and Child Appellees

C.K. APPELLANT v. CABINET FOR HEALTH AND FAMILY SERVICES, COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY; A.D.; K.D.; AND M.K., A CHILD APPELLEES BEFORE: J. LAMBERT, MAZE, AND THOMPSON, JUDGES.BRIEF FOR APPELLANT: Kimberly C. Morton, Maysville, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEE, COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, CABINET FOR HEALTH AND FAMILY SERVICES: Jacqueline S. Wright, Maysville, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEE, A.D.: Laken Gilbert, Maysville, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEE, K.D.: Debra S. Rigg, Newport, Kentucky C.K. appeals from the Mason Circuit Court's denial of his petition for immediate entitlement to custody of his daughter M.K. He argues that the trial court failed to conduct the proper legal analysis before it denied his petition.

