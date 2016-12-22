From Pearl Harbor to - America's Got ...

From Pearl Harbor to - America's Got Talent', 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: People's Defender

Wednesday, Dec. 7 marked 75 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor drew the United States into World War II. On that fateful day, Jim Kimmerly was just an 18-year-old sailor serving aboard the USS Medusa, a repair ship anchored in the northeast corner of the harbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Defender.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maysville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min FFS 156,722
Christian Pacheco 1 hr No way 18
what's the name and number to the new pet shop? Sat just me 3
DJ at Mac Daddies Bar and Saloon Stealing Phones Sat truth 3
Amazing things can happen today, if you would s... Sat Robertson co resi... 1
is sean myrick a slum lord (Jun '13) Fri Bubba 30
JW Irwin? Thu Justin Evans 4
See all Maysville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maysville Forum Now

Maysville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maysville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Maysville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,132

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC