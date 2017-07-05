Acacia Communications (ACIA) - Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Acacia Communications in the last few weeks: 6/29/2017 - Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.