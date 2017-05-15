After 66 years, Korean War veteran finally earns UMass Amherst degree

Part of George Jamieson thinks that he may have walked away from the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Stockbridge School of Agriculture without finishing his associate's degree because he was an adventurous young soul who made decisions on a whim. Another part of the 86-year-old Maine resident says he wanted to fulfill his civic duty, and so he ditched school just six credits shy of graduating to join the US Coast Guard, in the midst of the Korean War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.