Thursday's rain may cause minor flooding

Moderate to heavy rain headed to the Bay State on Thursday could bring mostly minor flooding to urban areas and low-lying spots near bodies of water, officials said. Christopher Besse, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said that flooding is "not expected to be anything significant at this time."

