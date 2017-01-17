Statie put on leave after drunken-driving charge
A state police trooper has been relieved of duty after she was arrested for drunken driving in Acton early yesterday morning. State police said Angela Guerrera, 41, was off duty and driving her personal vehicle when she was pulled over on Main Street in Acton about 1:20 a.m. shortly after she had been seen driving erratically in Maynard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Maynard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gross
|Jan 10
|Billydog
|1
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Acton mom charged in infant son's slaying (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|I know more than ...
|15
|Hudson Girl Scout Information Session
|Oct '16
|GSEM Recruitment
|1
|Two men charged in Acton drug bust
|Oct '16
|Oxy
|1
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Police in 8 towns get $135k grant for jail dive... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|AMANDA LASSMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maynard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC