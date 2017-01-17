Statie put on leave after drunken-dri...

Statie put on leave after drunken-driving charge

A state police trooper has been relieved of duty after she was arrested for drunken driving in Acton early yesterday morning. State police said Angela Guerrera, 41, was off duty and driving her personal vehicle when she was pulled over on Main Street in Acton about 1:20 a.m. shortly after she had been seen driving erratically in Maynard.

