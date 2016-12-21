Beer truck narrowly avoids dumping suds in river
A truck delivering Budweiser beer to the Elks Lodge on Powder Mill Road in Maynard this afternoon became stuck when it rolled approximately 10 to 20 feet toward the Assabet River. Tricia Tiedt, a spokeswoman for Maynard police, said the truck did not land in the water, but does need to be towed.
