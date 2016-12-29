The best-performing IPO nationwide of 2016 is based right here in Maynard
Maynard-based Acacia Communications was already somewhat exceptional when it launched its IPO in May, becoming the first of only two tech companies in Massachusetts to go public in 2016.
