Acacia Communications Establishes EMEA-APAC Headquarters in Limerick, Ireland
Acacia Communications, Inc. , a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that it has established headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, for its Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific operations. The company anticipates that its EMEA-APAC headquarters will create thirty new jobs in Limerick.
