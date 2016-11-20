Man wanted for variety store break in
Local authorities are seeking an arrest warrant for a 49-year-old man with prior ties to New Bedford in connection with a breaking and entering at a variety store on Arnold Street, police said. Richard Nunes is wanted in connection with a breaking and entering at Penny's Variety Store at 181 Arnold Street, which was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, said Lt.
