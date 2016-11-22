Acacia Communications Named Silver Winner at MassEcon "Impact" Awards
Acacia Communications, Inc. , a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that it has been named a silver winner of MassEcon's Thirteenth Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award for the Central Region. The award celebrates companies that have made an outstanding contribution to the Massachusetts economy, based on their job growth, investment, community involvement and facility expansion since January 1, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Maynard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov 30
|power
|24
|Acton mom charged in infant son's slaying (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|I know more than ...
|15
|Hudson Girl Scout Information Session
|Oct '16
|GSEM Recruitment
|1
|Two men charged in Acton drug bust
|Oct '16
|Oxy
|1
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|idk
|34
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
|Police in 8 towns get $135k grant for jail dive... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|AMANDA LASSMAN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maynard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC