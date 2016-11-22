Acacia Communications Named Silver Wi...

Acacia Communications Named Silver Winner at MassEcon "Impact" Awards

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Acacia Communications, Inc. , a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced that it has been named a silver winner of MassEcon's Thirteenth Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award for the Central Region. The award celebrates companies that have made an outstanding contribution to the Massachusetts economy, based on their job growth, investment, community involvement and facility expansion since January 1, 2015.

