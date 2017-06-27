Paducah, KY woman killed in two-car crash in Graves Co.
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Friday at 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a two-car crash on US 45 North in front of the old General Tire plant. The investigation showed that a car operated by Sarita Robinson, 56, of Paducah, was traveling south on US 45 North when her vehicle hydroplaned in a heavy rain storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the best rappers in mayfield (Feb '11)
|22 min
|poof
|37
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Bill Nye
|909
|Richie Kemp running for CA again?
|1 hr
|poof
|2
|How to solve the Mayfield drug problem?
|3 hr
|wondering
|54
|Local Crack & Meth Dealers (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|wondering
|138
|AT&T outage
|4 hr
|agree
|3
|Memphis
|6 hr
|tia
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC