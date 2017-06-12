Mayfield, KY Police Dept. to host res...

Mayfield, KY Police Dept. to host response training

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Mayfield Police Department will host area law enforcement officers for one of the nation's most realistic and sophisticated firearms decision-making training systems. The TI Firearms System is a computerized system that projects scenarios onto a screen to which officers respond with the appropriate levels of force.

