Mayfield, KY Police Dept. to host response training
The Mayfield Police Department will host area law enforcement officers for one of the nation's most realistic and sophisticated firearms decision-making training systems. The TI Firearms System is a computerized system that projects scenarios onto a screen to which officers respond with the appropriate levels of force.
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dawn Tindal
|1 hr
|pop
|1
|armadillo
|3 hr
|BELIEVER
|14
|Sonic?
|4 hr
|eye spy hardshell...
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|MasterBrain
|876
|codi crouch
|21 hr
|youranidiot
|3
|Christine sitchanoffs
|21 hr
|Curious
|12
|Summer Whitehouse
|Sat
|Yep
|24
