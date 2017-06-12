Mayfield, KY man arrested on multiple drug charges
Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that at about 2:29 p.m., deputies responded to 503 Windsor Dr. to serve civil papers on Jasmine Atkins and Lee Burnett. Police knocked on the door of 31-year-old Burnett, of Mayfield, Kentucky and were given consent to enter the home where a juvenile was also present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dawn Tindal
|1 hr
|pop
|1
|armadillo
|3 hr
|BELIEVER
|14
|Sonic?
|4 hr
|eye spy hardshell...
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|MasterBrain
|876
|codi crouch
|21 hr
|youranidiot
|3
|Christine sitchanoffs
|21 hr
|Curious
|12
|Summer Whitehouse
|Sat
|Yep
|24
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC