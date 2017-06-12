Illinois man found guilty in Ohio in ...

Illinois man found guilty in Ohio in ex-girlfriend's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

An Illinois man accused of kidnapping his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and fatally shooting her along a highway in Ohio has been found guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping. A Warren County jury on Tuesday found 43-year-old Terry Froman guilty in the September 2014 kidnapping and slaying of 34-year-old Kimberly Thomas, of Mayfield, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mayfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Jerry Shelton Auto Sales 9 min SmoothJerry 10
Looking for Emma Wiggins. 12 min SmothButtStuff 2
Summer Whitehouse 12 min I well 19
Being gayyay is Wrong 4 hr Self 67
Christine sitchanoffs 6 hr CommonSense 4
Body found in creek 19 hr crazy 44
daddy 19 hr cusm 1
See all Mayfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mayfield Forum Now

Mayfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mayfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Mayfield, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC