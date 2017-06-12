Illinois man found guilty in Ohio in ex-girlfriend's slaying
An Illinois man accused of kidnapping his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and fatally shooting her along a highway in Ohio has been found guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping. A Warren County jury on Tuesday found 43-year-old Terry Froman guilty in the September 2014 kidnapping and slaying of 34-year-old Kimberly Thomas, of Mayfield, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Mayfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Jerry Shelton Auto Sales
|9 min
|SmoothJerry
|10
|Looking for Emma Wiggins.
|12 min
|SmothButtStuff
|2
|Summer Whitehouse
|12 min
|I well
|19
|Being gayyay is Wrong
|4 hr
|Self
|67
|Christine sitchanoffs
|6 hr
|CommonSense
|4
|Body found in creek
|19 hr
|crazy
|44
|daddy
|19 hr
|cusm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mayfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC