Illinois man found guilty in Ohio in ex-girlfriend's slaying

An Illinois man accused of kidnapping his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and fatally shooting her along a highway in Ohio has been found guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping. A Warren County jury on Tuesday found 43-year-old Terry Froman guilty in the September 2014 kidnapping and slaying of 34-year-old Kimberly Thomas, of Mayfield, Kentucky.

