3 injured in head on crash in Graves Co., KY
Around 4 p.m. Troopers responded to the 6000 block of Highway 97 in Graves County for reports of an injury collision. An investigation revealed that Zachary B. Davis, 24, of Mayfield, Ky was driving a Pontiac Sunfire south on Highway 97 and Saloniben G. Patel, 21, of Hazel, Ky was driving a Honda CRV north on Highway 97 prior to the crash.
